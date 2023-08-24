POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department held a special awards ceremony on Monday at Pocatello City Hall.

During the ceremony, four Pocatello police officers were recognized for receiving the Idaho Medal of Honor.

Corporal Demetrius Amos and officer Mackenzie Handel were recognized for putting their lives on the line while investigating a disturbance last May.

Detective Joel Weinheimer and Corporal Jordan Johnson were recognized for their work in saving Joanna Ferrin from being trapped in her vehicle.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says he is grateful that his officers have the community support.

“I think it’s important to recognize when they do good work and when they do great work,” Schei said. “I think it’s important for the community to know when they do great work too.”

The work of the officers was recognized in Boise. The four officers were presented with the Idaho Medal of Honor by Governor Brad Little at the State Capitol Building.