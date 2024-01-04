POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello City Councilman Scott Marchand is retiring.

The city is hosting a retirement reception for him from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 911 North 7th Avenue.

The public is welcome.

Council Member Marchand was appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1 in 2022 by Idaho Governor Brad Little.