POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello makes a thunderous return to the 4A state tournament thanks to a 58-46 victory over Preston to win the 4A South East Idaho Conference.

With the district title, Poky earns the only ticket to the 4A state tournament in its conference despite both Pocatello and Preston being among the top-ranked teams in the state according to MaxPreps.

Pocatello grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, keeping Preston at arm’s length the rest of the night and extending the advantage in the process.

Next up, Pocatello makes a return trip to states next week looking to bring home a championship this time after back-to-back runner-up finishes to the Hillcrest Knights.