POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The latest edition of the City of Pocatello Water Department’s Water Quality Report is available for the public.

The annual document summarizes the results of 2,100 water quality tests conducted for over 100 different compounds in the past year. The report also details the source of Pocatello’s drinking water, what is in the water, and the types of risks the City’s testing and treatment prevent.

The report is available in digital format by visiting pocatello.gov/waterreport/.

Residents who want a copy mailed to them are asked to contact the Water Superintendent’s office at 208-234-6174. Paper copies of the report are also available at:

City Hall – 911 N. 7 th Avenue

Avenue Marshall Public Library – 113 S. Garfield Avenue

Water Operations Facility (Water Department) – 1889 N. Arthur Avenue

The Environmental Protection Agency has established regulations that limit the number of specific contaminants in the water provided by public water systems to ensure that tap water is safe to drink. The annual results must be reported to utility customers each year to help educate customers and to help them understand what’s in their drinking water.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.gov/water.