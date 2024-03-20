POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – City of Pocatello Water Department crews will be replacing the water main line on North 1st Ave., Colorado Ave. and Garrett Way Thursday.

The project will start at the intersection of West Maple St. and North 1st Ave. Then continue northwest on North 1st Ave., through Colorado Ave. Crews will continue water line installation southeast on Garrett Way finishing at Madison Ave. Crews will also be conducting asphalt repair work on Madison Ave.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during working hours. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazards and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

The project is anticipated to take eight weeks to complete, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.