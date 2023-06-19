POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello Water Department will conduct its annual system flushing program beginning June 20, 2023, and will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The flushing program is essential to the maintenance of the City’s water system and serves the following purposes:

Enhances water quality by clearing any sediment from distribution pipes

Verifies the condition and proper operation of fire hydrants and valves

Verifies sufficient water flow for fire suppression

Tips during system flushing:

There may be a temporary drop in water pressure during system flushing

Water may be rusty or cloudy (discolored water is not harmful and will clear up in a few hours)

If you see a City crew flushing a hydrant on your street, avoid using tap water, the washing machine, and the dishwasher until the flushing is completed. Also, if you see crews working in the area, please drive carefully and treat them like any other road construction crew.

If you have any questions, please call Alex Rice at 208-234-6182.