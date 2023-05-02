IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Before district tournament games began for both teams, the Pocatello Thunder won a defensive battle against the Bonneville Bees Tuesday in a matchup of two of the top five 4A teams in the state according to MaxPreps.

Pocatello’s Brody Burch and Bonneville’s Deezil Luce were both fantastic on the mound. Burch tossed 6.2 innings with six strikeouts, and Luce threw a complete game with 11 K’s.

The difference was the top of the fourth inning in this one. That’s when McCade Evans’ RBI triple and JD Gunderson’s RBI single on back-to-back pitches gave the Thunder the lead for good.

Next up, both Pocatello and Bonneville look to begin runs to states in their respective district tournaments.