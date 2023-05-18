TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder are one of five East Idaho teams that advanced to their respective state semifinals with wins on Thursday.

Poky dominated Wood River in Twin Falls, winning 8-1 thanks in part to a spectacular performance from Brody Burch on the mound. He nearly no-hit the Wolverines, but allowed the first Wood River hit with one more out to get.

Also of note, Blackfoot topped Bonneville 3-1 in eight innings to reach the other 4A semifinal. Plus, Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley advanced in 3A and Malad won in 2A.

Semifinal games take place Friday across the Gem State with the championship games on Saturday.