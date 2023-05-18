TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder are one of five East Idaho teams that advanced to their respective state semifinals with wins on Thursday.

Poky dominated Wood River in Twin Falls, winning 8-1 thanks in part to a spectacular performance from Brody Burch on the mound. He nearly no-hit the Wolverines, but allowed the first Wood River hit with one more out to get.

Also of note, Blackfoot topped Bonneville 3-1 in eight innings to reach the other 4A semifinal. Plus, Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley advanced in 3A and Malad won in 2A.

Semifinal games take place Friday across the Gem State with the championship games on Saturday.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.