POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of the top basketball recruits in Idaho is officially a Boise State Bronco, as Julian Bowie signed his NLI Wednesday to join Boise State Men’s Basketball next season.

A star on the court for the Thunder, Bowie announced his commitment to the Broncos in August 2022, and he’s helped lead Pocatello to the 4A state championship the last two seasons.

Congratulations to Julian and good luck at Boise State!