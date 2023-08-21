POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Late Sunday night, Pocatello’s Martin Serrano announced his commitment to play college baseball at Oregon State.
Serrano made the announcement on his Twitter page that he will be joining the three-time national champions in college.
He is the second local baseball player from the class of 2024, along with Blackfoot’s Dax Whitney to commit to the Beavers.
