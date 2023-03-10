POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2023 Frank Church Symposium is taking place at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

On Thursday, they hosted the Poland Ambassador to the United States.

This year’s subject is Europe at a crossroads: progression or regression?

One thing he spoke about was the on-going war in Ukraine and why it’s so important the West continues to support Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion.

“I think the war fatigue in the west will be one of the crucial factors,” Ambassador Marek Magierowski said. “And that’s why, for example, as I said, I’m traveling around the United States trying to convince the American public opinion that that this is a war we must win together collectively, and in spite of the fact that for many American taxpayers, it might seem as expensive as an expensive war. And I’ve already heard arguments that the average American taxpayer spends too much money on this war. Believe me, this is a trifling amount of money that we are all spending right now, and the cost to effect ratio is pretty favorable from our perspective because we are now crippling the Russian military. And we are we have to convince the Russians that it doesn’t pay off to invade a neighboring country in the foreseeable future.”