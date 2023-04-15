WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it has decided to temporarily prohibit grain and other food imports from Ukraine. The move is meant to soothe the rising anger of Polish farmers, who say they are losing huge amounts of money to a glut of Ukrainian grain on the market. Ruling party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said at a party convention in eastern Poland that the Polish countryside is facing a “moment of crisis,” and that while Poland supports Ukraine, it was forced to act to protect its farmers.

