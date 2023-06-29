BRUSSELS (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his country will not be forced to accept European Union migration rules. Mateusz Morawiecki is also vowing to veto any plan that might force countries to take in refugees. Earlier this month, EU nations made a breakthrough on asylum law reform, sealing agreement on a plan to share responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization. Countries refusing to take migrants in could pay money or offer other support instead. Poland and Hungary opposed the agreement but were in the minority and could not block it. They’re expected to try to overturn the deal Thursday at an EU summit. Morawiecki says “an attack on Europe is underway. Europe’s borders are not secure.”

By LORNE COOK and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.