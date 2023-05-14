WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s conservative ruling party has promised voters a range of new benefits, including a large increase in a popular cash benefit for families with children. Poland is due to hold a parliamentary election this fall. A date hasn’t been set, but the vote is expected to be held in early November at the latest. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said at a party convention Sunday that he intends to raise the 500 zlotys ($120) that parents receive monthly for each child under 18 to 800 zlotys ($192). Kaczynski also says Law and Justice will provide free medication for people age 65 and above and doaway with tolls for passenger cars.

