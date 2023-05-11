HELSINKI (AP) — Police say two dozen people, many of them children, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo. They said the pedestrian bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning on Thursday. No one died but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Police are conducting a technical investigation to find out the possible causes of the accident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.