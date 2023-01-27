NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman used false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attended some classes over a four-day period before her scheme was discovered last week. It’s not yet known what the woman’s intentions were, and officials say she’s been charged with providing a false document. She reportedly got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through New Brunswick High School and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered. She has been barred from entering school grounds in the district, and officials have advised students to not have any contact with her.