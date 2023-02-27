By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police say the crash of a truck into a group of 20 bicyclists on a bridge that killed two and injured nearly all the rest of a Phoenix area cycling group appears to have been an accident. Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez said Monday the cause of the Saturday morning crash is still being investigated. He said the truck hit a concrete barrier as the driver headed to his job. The department was still waiting for the results of a blood test acquired with a warrant that would show whether the driver was impaired. The driver was booked into on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, and other charges.