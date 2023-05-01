By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Charges are expected to be filed against a man accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument in northeast Houston Sunday night.

Lt. Wright with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at about 10:32 p.m. at a home in the 7900 block of Magna near the Eastex Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the middle of the street and arrested him, according to HPD.

The victim was reportedly found on the side of the house with three to six gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it all started when the two men, who are neighbors, got into a dispute.

“Came over to the residence and got into some kind of disturbance, and a shooting resulted from that,” Wright said.

Police said they are seeking charges against the suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators did not say what the argument was about.

