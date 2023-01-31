By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Mourners are paying their respects to Cardinal George Pell who lies in state in a Sydney cathedral as police seek a court order to prevent protesters from disrupting his funeral. The staunchly conservative church leader will lie in St. Mary’s Cathedral from Wednesday until he is interred in the cathedral crypt after a funeral Mass the following day. The New South Wales Police Force have rejected an application from a gay rights group for a permit to protest outside the cathedral on Thursday due to safety concerns. Police are applying to the New South Wales Supreme Court on Wednesday to prohibit the rally. Protesters tied ribbons in memory of victims of clergy abuse to the cathedral’s fence early Wednesday.