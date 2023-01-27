By SCOTT McFETRIDGE

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa have charged a second teenager with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines educational program. Nineteen-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The charges filed Friday match those brought earlier in the week against 18-year-old Preston Walls, who is accused of fatally shooting the two students at the Starts Right Here program Monday and wounding its founder. Police say evidence shows Tukes communicated with Walls before and immediately after the shooting and drove the vehicle in which Walls allegedly fled. There is no attorney listed in court records yet who could speak on Tukes’ behalf.