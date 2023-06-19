WINTERGREEN, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer who was killed during a struggle with an assault suspect in a Virginia mountain town. Virginia State Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barmak, of Towson, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding and a weapons charge in the killing of Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II Friday night in Nelson County’s Wintergreen community. State police said the shooting happened after Wintergreen Police Department received an emergency call about Barmak assaulting two other men at a home where they were all staying. Police said that during a struggle over Wagner’s handgun, Barmak shot and killed the officer. Barmak was also shot.

