By John Miller, Ashley Killough and Andy Rose, CNN

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a mall near Dallas by a gunman who authorities believe was acting alone — and who is now dead — and at least nine victims were transported to trauma facilities, officials said Saturday.

A Dallas-area medical group says it is treating victims as young as 5 years old.

Authorities in Allen, Texas, responded to the shooting at an outlet mall in the afternoon, with ATF personnel on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

There was a search for a second gunman, according to a source, but police now say they believe the shooter acted alone.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine victims were transported to area medical facilities, but he didn’t specify the number of injured or dead because authorities don’t have an accurate count.

At a press conference Saturday evening, police said they would provide another update later in the evening.

The City of Allen tweeted: “Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event.”

US Rep Keith Self also told CNN’s Paula Reid that there are multiple casualties but he declined to specify a number, saying he would leave that information to law enforcement.

“The shooter is dead and I am told by law enforcement that there was only one shooter, they have now confirmed that,” the Republican representative said. “There are now multiple victims but I am going to leave that to law enforcement to announce. The scene is now secure but it’s fluid.”

Witnesses told CNN that they saw the gunman who was dressed all in black, and was wearing tactical gear.

Police believe they have identified the vehicle of the deceased suspect, which is being examined by the bomb squad as a precaution, the source says.

Gov. Greg Abbott called it an “unspeakable tragedy,” saying in a statement that “our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas.”

Jaynal Pervez told CNN affiliate KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.

“We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person,” Pervez said. “There’s no more safe places. I don’t know what to do.”

Police in Allen asked residents to avoid the area.

Tony Wright, a resident whose home backs up to the Allen Premium Outlets, said his family thought they heard construction before they realized it was gunshots.

Wright said he was driving away from his house at the time and didn’t hear the gunshots himself, but his family called him moments later, “freaking out,” and saying they heard gunfire.

Initially, however, it wasn’t clear.

“Everyone thought it was hammering,” he said of the noise of gunfire that sounded like construction.

But he said once they saw people fleeing the outlet mall, the family locked the doors and hunkered down.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.