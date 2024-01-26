By Luke Jones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The family of the woman who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend last week is questioning why he wasn’t stopped sooner after numerous police calls and a protection order.

Houston police said Algie Washington, 46, shot and killed Jaynice Ferguson, 23, at her apartment in the 3400 block of Dunvale on Jan. 17.

Her family said he stalked and harassed her for three years after they broke up, despite multiple calls to police.

“If they would have taken it seriously all the times that he either put her in the hospital. She filed charges, he had a restraining order, and nothing kept him away,” Bridgette Pipkin, Ferguson’s sister, said.

“Now I can’t see her no more. I can’t put my arms around her no more,” John Colton Williams, Ferguson’s father, said.

Pipkin said Ferguson and Washington began dating in 2020 but broke up that same year.

However, Pipkin said Washington refused to take ‘no’ for an answer.

“He would have a brick with a rubber band with a letter on it, and he would break her windows out,” she said.

After a 2021 assault, Ferguson was granted a protection order, but another assault charge followed in 2022. Court documents show that Washington is accused of trying to strangle Ferguson that year.

Police confirm they took two calls about her tires being slashed – one as late as New Year’s Day – and her family says it happened even more times.

“We did everything in our power, so it almost seems like as civilians, if we would have taken this into our own hands, perhaps my sister would have still been here,” Pipkin said.

Washington is being held on a $1 million bond, and Ferguson’s family hopes he never posts it.

“If they let him out of jail, I know he’s going to go do it again. This is his passion. He has passion for doing that,” Elise Williams, Ferguson’s sister, said.

“You took something from me that I would never have thought in my mind that would be gone,” Colton Williams said.

