TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a detective in Washington state was shot. The Tacoma Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one of their detectives was shot about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday while “on a contact.” Police didn’t release further details about what that meant and didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking more information. Police say the detective was in stable condition and that no arrests have been made.

