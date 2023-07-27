REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department is looking for the parents or guardians of a missing child.
Police say he was located at the Kennedy Elementary School playground.
Call Madison County Dispatch at 208-372-5001 with any information.
