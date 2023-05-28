HENDERSON, KY (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they’ve pulled the body of a convicted murderer from the Ohio River, days after he escaped last week from an Ohio prison with another inmate. Police in Henderson, Kentucky, said they were called Sunday about a body floating in the river and authorities preliminary identified the remains as those of escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie, 50. The discovery closes out a dayslong manhunt. Authorities said fellow escapee James Lee, 47, was captured last Wednesday after a police pursuit of a stolen car in Henderson but Gillespie, a passenger in the car, ran off. Authorities say the two had fled a Lima Ohio, prison after hiding in a trash container.

