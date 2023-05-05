MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man who killed his workplace manager, mother and grandmother before taking his own life had been involved in a gunfight less than 48 hours earlier. Moultrie Police investigator Nathan Cato says a former co-worker opened fire on 26-year-old Kentavious White on Tuesday. White fired back, police say, but no one was injured. Law enforcement say by predawn Thursday, he was shooting at family homes and a McDonald’s where he had worked. Police have arrested another man on aggravated assault and gun possession charges. The McDonald’s where White was recorded shooting his manager and then himself reopened Friday.

