SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say officers responding to shots fired at an Atlanta-area home found numerous women there and are investigating the possibility the residence was used for sex trafficking. South Fulton police detained 19 people at the home Thursday, most of them women between 16 and about 40 years old. South Fulton is about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. Police Chief Keith Meadows said police had received complaints about possible sex trafficking at the home. A “sex party” had been advertised there for this weekend. Nearly all of the people who were detained did not live at the home. Meadows said two of them had active warrants.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.