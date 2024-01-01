NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police have recovered the body of a man believed to have been attacked and killed by a lion while riding a motorcycle near a national reserve in the south of the country. Police were notified by community members of an abandoned motorcycle along a road near the Marere forested area near the Shimba Hills National Reserve. A police report Monday says officers saw lion footprints that led them from the motorcycle to a thicket where they found the remains of an unknown man. The lion population was declining in Kenya just over a decade ago, primarily due to human-wildlife conflict. A more recent survey found the number of lions is now increasing.

