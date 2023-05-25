LIMA, Peru (AP) — Anti-drug police in Peru have seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine that with a picture of the Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief. The discovery occurred Thursday in the port of Paita, on Peru’s northern Pacific coast close to its border with Ecuador. According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, the drugs were hidden inside a shipping container carrying asparagus on a ship that had earlier anchored in the Ecuadorian port of Ecuador. It says the shipment was destined for a port in Belgium. Peruvian authorities have previously reported finding cocaine in brick-shaped packages with various and strange symbols, but never with one of the flag of Nazi Germany.

