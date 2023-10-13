BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Six people are in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision that happened at approximately 8:49 p.m. Thursday on US 20 and Ernest Drive in Bonneville County.
According to Idaho State Police, a Chevrolet El Camino was traveling westbound on US 20 when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that failed to yield when entering the highway from Ernest Drive.
Police say the El Camino was driven by a 17-year-old male with an 18-year-old male passenger, both from Idaho Falls, and the Silverado was driven by a 51-year-old man and occupied by a 47-year-old woman and two juvenile passengers, all from Idaho Falls.
A ground ambulance transported all occupants from both vehicles to a nearby hospital.
Police say all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
All lanes on US 20 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
Police is investigating the crash.
