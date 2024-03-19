AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are investigating after they say what appears to be an accidental discharge of a gun injured a woman.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to an Ammon neighborhood Monday for a report of person wounded from a gunshot. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising the victim was near the intersection of Wanda and Ross Ave. in Ammon.

Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived on scene and began treating a woman for an injury to her leg that was non-life threatening. An ambulance transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

According to police, a man who had been walking with the victim advised he was carrying a bag that contained a small 2-shot firearm. The man told deputies he was adjusting the bag over his shoulder, and the firearm discharged striking the female in the leg.

Deputies determined it appeared the discharge of the gun was accidental but are continuing to investigate.