BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to a residence in the 3000 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway to a report of a man having a medical emergency.

As emergency personnel arrived on scene, they located 62-year-old Kelly Hincks in a field near the residence and began lifesaving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful.

Hincks was declared deceased at the scene.

Deputies are currently investigating the circumstances with the assistance of the Bonneville County Coroner.

Hincks is a person of interest in the Morey Pelton homicide case in Bonneville County that took place in May 2022.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available.