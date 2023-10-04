JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a missing person’s case.

Police say 65-year-old Mike Pursel is a Caucasian man who has no fixed residence in Jackson.

He was last known to be working at a downtown hotel.

Officials say his last social media post was Sept. 23, and his phone goes directly to voicemail which, according to the reporting party, is very unusual for him.

He has not checked in for about a week now, and his family and friends are concerned.

If you have seen Pursel, or know his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430 and reference case 2310-0153.