POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police were notified of a possible threat against Pocatello High School Tuesday morning. The threat was discovered on a social media post.
Officers worked with the school district and identified the person who made the post. Police said they contacted the person and their parents and determined there is no threat currently.
They didn’t say what the threat was or who made it. No other details were given.
