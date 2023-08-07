By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — Video has emerged of a fight between a man and a group of people who appear to be boaters on a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama.

In one video posted to social media, a Black man, who a witness described as a cruise boat crew member, engages with a group of White men on the dock. Both sides appear to become increasingly agitated before punches are thrown.

Police were called to the area on Saturday around 7 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department said. It’s unclear what led to the confrontation.

When officers arrived, “they located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. Several subjects have been detained and charges are pending,” according to a news release from the police department.

Officers “acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a tweet.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community,” Reed added.

People can be seen in other videos coming to the first man’s aid and fighting with the group of apparent boaters.

Journalists from CNN affiliate WSFA at the scene “saw people in handcuffs,” the station reported.

“There are 4 active warrants at this time and there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video,” Major Saba Coleman a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police department told CNN via email. The department’s chief along with the city’s mayor plan to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to offer more information on the incident.

“Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” Reed said.

