(CNN) — The Circleville, Ohio, police officer who released a police K-9 on an unarmed Black man has been fired, according to a statement from the department.

“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said in a statement. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

Rose, 23, was bitten by the police dog following a lengthy vehicle pursuit that began as officers attempted to pull over a commercial semi-truck police say failed to stop for an inspection, according to a highway patrol case report and footage released by the agency.

