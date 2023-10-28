JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A live cluster bomblet and ammunition have been found in a donation dropped off at a thrift shop in southeastern Wisconsin. Police say an employee at the Janesville Goodwill made the discovery while conducting inventory Friday morning. The store and surrounding area were evacuated as a bomb squad was called in to remove the small bomb and ammunition. Bomblets are part of cluster bombs which contain multiple explosive submunitions. Used during battle, the bombs can be dropped from planes or fired from the ground. Janesville police were trying to determine who left the bomblet and ammunition at the Goodwill store. Janesville is about 76 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

