WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital are responding to a violent protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. U.S. Capitol Police say about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.” Police said some members of Congress had also been evacuated from the area, but provided no additional details.

