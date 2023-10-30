SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested after he allegedly knocked out a parishioner inside a San Francisco Catholic church and then threw pipe bombs at a patrol car during a car chase. San Francisco police say the 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday by California Highway Patrol officers in Martinez, east of San Francisco, following a 30-minute pursuit. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other crimes.

