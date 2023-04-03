SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say that a man who was involved in a car accident Monday in Puerto Rico’s capital fled the scene in an ambulance that had arrived to help him. Authorities say police then pursued him but only found the abandoned ambulance and not the suspect. The accident occurred Monday in San Juan on one of Puerto Rico’s busiest highways. It was not immediately clear if other people were involved in the accident. A police lieutenant investigating the incident could not be immediately reached for comment.

