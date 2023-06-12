ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men — including a father and son — and wounded three others in a neighborhood dispute over parking during a party. Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged Monday with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the shooting that happened Sunday evening. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that Smith surrendered to authorities Sunday night without incident. He was ordered held without bond Monday.

