WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood. That follows confirmation from authorities that the body of his 2-year-old sister was recovered from the Delaware River. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that although 2-year-old Matilda Sheils was recovered Friday, they are “devastated that we have not yet been able to reunite Conrad with his sister and family.” Police said hundreds of people have been searching but right now, it “will be dependent upon the conditions of the river.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.