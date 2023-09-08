By Danny Freeman

(CNN) — A Philadelphia police officer turned himself in on a criminal warrant related to the fatal August shooting of Eddie Irizarry, though an attorney for the officer said it’s not yet clear what he is being charged with.

“We haven’t yet been advised of the specific charges,” an attorney for Officer Mark Dial said in a statement.

“We intend to vigorously defend him against the charges. Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life,” the statement from Fortunato Perri Jr. said.

