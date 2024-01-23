DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer has pleaded guilty to accidentally wounding six bystanders in a crowd while firing at an armed man as bars let out. A judge says Tuesday that the shooting polarized the community. Brandon Ramos didn’t speak in court except to acknowledge that he understood his rights in pleading guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in the 2022 shooting. The conviction makes him ineligible to serve as a police officer. Ramos was sentenced to 18 months of probation but can ask to have that shortened under the terms of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

