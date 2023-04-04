JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a suspected Palestinian attacker stabbed two Israeli soldiers near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence. The Magen David Adom paramedic service said Tuesday that first responders treated two men for serious and light wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that civilians at the scene apprehended the suspected attacker, who was taken into police custody for questioning.

