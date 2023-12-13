IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police released footage and more details of what happened when a suspect shot toward police outside a hotel on Pancheri Drive.

An Idaho State Police Trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in the early morning hours of December 4th.

Bodycam and patrol car footage shows the suspect, identified as Marcos A. Cortez, 34, exiting his car in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites Hotel on Parcheri Drive and running away.

Officers followed him on foot to a car dealership on the corner of Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway as other officers arrived.

In the video, Cortez points the gun at himself. Officers yell at him to drop his gun multiple times before shots are heard. Cortez then is seen falling between a couple of cars. It appears that Cortez may have shot himself before officers shot their weapons.

Police Chief Johnson said the Cortez fired 5 rounds toward officers. Two rounds at the Idaho State trooper and 2 rounds at an Idaho Falls police officer and one at himself.

Johnson said an Idaho Falls police officer fired 3 rounds and then another officer fired one round. There were multiple rounds fired by ISP.

The Idaho Falls officers who fired their weapons are Officer Mitch Bierma and Sergeant Kevin Goms.

This story is developing and will be updated this evening.