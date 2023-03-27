By Eric Levenson, CNN

A gunman carried out an “active shooter event” at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, Metro Nashville Police said. The shooter was “engaged by” police and is dead, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department reported there are “multiple patients.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted it engaged with an active shooter at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Drive.

Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

