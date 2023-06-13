LONDON (AP) — Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.” Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center. The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services. Police asked people to avoid the area. The fire department and ambulance service referred all inquiries to the police. Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles north of London.

