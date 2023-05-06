ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area.
The police department for Allen, Texas, said via Twitter about 4 p.m. that it was at the Allen Premium Outlets.
Allen, a suburb roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.
